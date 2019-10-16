Exane Derivatives Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,007.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

