Exane Derivatives Sells 5,768 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cronos Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 3.46. Cronos Group Inc has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.