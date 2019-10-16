Exane Derivatives Sells 2,283 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,051.9% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

