Exane Derivatives Purchases 10,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 179.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

