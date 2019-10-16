Exane Derivatives Buys New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $265.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

