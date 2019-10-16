Evedo 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,209.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Evedo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Evedo has a market cap of $96,339.00 and approximately $1,209.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043072 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.06111596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00043664 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,684,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.