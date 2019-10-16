Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $514.96

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $514.96 and last traded at $514.96, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $496.47.

The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.14.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

