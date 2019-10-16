Eterbase Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $523,062.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, Coinlim and Mercatox. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $523,062.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00042929 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.06077164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00043597 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,991,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Coinlim, DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

