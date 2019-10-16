Essentia Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67,932.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $508,945.00 and $67,932.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043072 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.06111596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00043664 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,918,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

