Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,208.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,528.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,500 shares of company stock worth $5,291,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after purchasing an additional 489,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,898,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 258,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

