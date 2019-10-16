Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.88 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.14.

TSE:ERO opened at C$16.31 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.55 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.66.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

