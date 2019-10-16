Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $87.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $31,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

