Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 897,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,398,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,448,000 after buying an additional 4,393,227 shares during the period.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

