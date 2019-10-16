Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Southwest Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the asset manager will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSWC. National Securities initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Capital Southwest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of CSWC opened at $21.91 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,565. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

