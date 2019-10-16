Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCFBY. ValuEngine downgraded PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of PCFBY opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -0.15. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

