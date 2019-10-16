Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FS KKR Capital Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million.

FSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hagan bought 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

