Equifax (EFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Equifax has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $148.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

