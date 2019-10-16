Eqtec (LON:EQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 16135875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Eqtec Company Profile (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

