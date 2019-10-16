EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

EQ Inc (CVE:EQ)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, approximately 16,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 23,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a market cap of $38.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.21 million during the quarter.

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.