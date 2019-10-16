EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Price Down 0%

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.79, 9,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 88,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

