EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), approximately 24,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 25,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.95).

The company has a market cap of $125.69 million and a PE ratio of -79.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.03.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

