Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of ENZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,871. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbert Management Corp purchased 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $35,104.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,944 shares of company stock worth $204,647. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

