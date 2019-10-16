Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NVST opened at $29.10 on Monday. Envista has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

