Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.24. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 38,501 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Entree Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Entree Resources news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 514,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,470.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,641,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,942,867.40.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

