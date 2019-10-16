Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVC. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Entravision Communication stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 235,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Entravision Communication has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.42.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

