EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,243. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Judd Dayton acquired 40,508 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,700 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

