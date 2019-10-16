Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.00 by Barclays

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.88 ($18.47).

ENGI opened at €15.08 ($17.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.24. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

