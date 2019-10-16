Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $8.92. Enerplus shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 631,700 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$321.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$304.16 million. Analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 1.2400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 19 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

