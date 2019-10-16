Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

EXK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.10. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

