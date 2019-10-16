Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,449. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $74.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

