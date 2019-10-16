Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and xBTCe. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.53 million and $15,501.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,578,925 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Upbit, xBTCe, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

