Emeco (ASX:EHL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.00 ($1.41) and last traded at A$1.97 ($1.39), 890,006 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.96 ($1.39).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Emeco (ASX:EHL)

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment rental solutions and maintenance services to mining companies and contractors in Australia. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. The company's rental fleet includes trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders.

