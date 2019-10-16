Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

