Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

LLY opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.