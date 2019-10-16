Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 30th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

ERI stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. 1,183,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at $207,315,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 629,116 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,470,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 416,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

