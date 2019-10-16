Eldorado Resorts’ (ERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s previous close.
ERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.
Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.
In other news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.