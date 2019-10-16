Eldorado Resorts’ (ERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s previous close.

ERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

