Elastos Achieves Market Cap of $29.88 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00023256 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, BCEX, Huobi and CoinEgg. Elastos has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and $2.39 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.01081167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin, LBank, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

