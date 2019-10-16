eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of eHealth in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. eHealth has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. eHealth’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Ian Jay Kalin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $219,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 168,627 shares valued at $17,476,948. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in eHealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in eHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

