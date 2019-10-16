Egretia Market Capitalization Reaches $7.59 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. Egretia has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $2.39 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01097211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00029851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00087435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,275,850 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

