eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 668,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

eGain stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 105,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,021. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. eGain has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price target on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 25,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 965,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

