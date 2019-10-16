Edward Rogas, Jr. Sells 38,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $754,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. 266,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,252,000 after buying an additional 363,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,212,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

