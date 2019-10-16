EDRCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,885.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $163,022.00 and $6,885.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 58% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

