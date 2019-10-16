Edmp Inc. Boosts Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. IBM makes up about 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 50.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of IBM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

IBM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,574. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. IBM has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

