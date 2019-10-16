Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at $812,789. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 642,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

