Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.3% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.23. The stock had a trading volume of 784,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.