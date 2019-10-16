ECC (ECC) Price Down 19.4% This Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ECC has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $278.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. During the last seven days, ECC has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00035324 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00090095 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001346 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117228 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,073.52 or 1.00372877 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002260 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.