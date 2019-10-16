Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,472 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 2.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $62,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16,401.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,393,000 after acquiring an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 892,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 833,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

