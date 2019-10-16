Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,658,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,476,000 after buying an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after buying an additional 2,053,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

