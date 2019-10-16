Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after purchasing an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 980,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,810 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 190,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $150,068.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,125 shares of company stock valued at $700,149. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

