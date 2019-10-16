EagleX Reaches Market Cap of $13,722.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a total market cap of $13,722.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00226008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.01114166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089155 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

